King stylist makes top-eight cut

King William’s Town hairstylist Vuyokazi Tshazibana will battle it out with eight other stylists from around the country for the No1 position in the Sofn’free HairXperts Masters Challenge.

The Sofn’free HairXperts Masters Challenge set a buzz among hair gurus and fashionistas when a nationwide search for innovative hairstylists was launched.

Tshazibana, 27, previously known as Vuyokazi Mangali until she recently tied the knot, got her first taste of victory at the East London hairstyling competition last year hosted by Sofn’free, a brand which specialises in hair products for black hair.

Sofn’free national promotions manager Angelo Gangiaha said they had received thousands of entries from each province, but shortlisted only 10 per province.

From initially representing King William’s Town, Tshazibana soared into the top 18 in the country and recently made it through to the top eight.

“It has been an exciting time and a great learning experience for me. This has reassured me of my ability to deal with different hairstyles. I am now more confident and comfortable with thinking out of the box and exploring different styles,” she said.

Tshazibana said the recent accolades had helped boost her business too.

