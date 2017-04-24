Pearl Modiadie has confirmed that she and her fiancé Nkululeko have rekindled the flame six months after calling off their engagement.

Speaking to Sunday World‚ Pearl confirmed the exciting news but was shy to go into details.

“I can confirm that we are back together and very happy with each other. But that’s all I can say because I hate discussing my private life in the media‚ ” she told the publication.

This comes after Pearl has been spotted flaunting her engagement ring on social media and at events again.

As reported by TshisaLIVE last week‚ Pearl who stopped wearing her ring in November last year‚ was seen sporting the massive rock again.

Pearl and Nkululeko called off their engagement in November last year for reasons that she has kept private.

During an interview with Drum magazine in February‚ Pearl said that even though it was hard‚ she was focused on “finding herself“.

“It was hard. But I learnt that no matter how tough things get you must allow yourself to feel everything you’re feeling when you’re at home‚” she said at the time.

Nkululeko whisked Pearl away for a romantic weekend at Victoria Falls in December 2015‚ where he popped the question.