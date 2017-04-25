DJ Black Coffee is giving one local fan the opportunity to perform with him in one of the party capitals of the world‚ Ibiza.

The star is taking up a residency in Ibiza from June until September‚ and will be taking along a young DJ to perform at an all-African event on the island in September.

Speaking at a press conference where he was announced as an ambassador for Axe‚ the We Dance Again hitmaker said he was excited to give a young person an opportunity of a lifetime.

The DJ will be chosen from a talent search competition in connection with Axe that will run over the next few months. Aspiring DJs are urged to submit a demo track on axecess.com and share “how they have found their magic“.

Five finalists will be hand-picked by Black Coffee to compete at a send-off party in August‚ with the winner scoring a slot alongside other African winners and Black Coffee in Ibiza.

Black Coffee has always tried to open doors for South African acts overseas and said that the talent search would help him find more of the country’s brightest talents.

“My magic is music and I was very fortunate to know that from an early age. I have worked really hard to enhance my talent and be better at it. My goal is to help other people find theirs‚” he added.

