Bike Week kicks off on real musical note

The country’s finest rock, electro and pop musicians are making their way to East London this long weekend for Africa Bike Week.

Officially opening along the Esplanade today, about 12 000 motorbikes from all over the country are expected to attend this R10-million Harley-Davidson event.

Partially sponsored by Buffalo City Metro, it is the first time this major biking extravaganza will be hosted in the city having been held in Margate for eight years before this.

The four-day event also sees musicians such as Loki Rothman, The Parlotones, DJ Mobi Dixon, Red Tape Riot, The Muffinz, Monark, Majozi, Desmond and the Tutu’s, Gangs of Ballet, Georgetown, Black Byrd, Goodluck, Jack Parow and Taxi Violence entertaining the crowds over the three nights.

Rothman will be first on stage tonight from 6pm. Speaking with the Daily Dispatch, the Cape Town musician said he was looking forward to bringing his music to the East London.

“We play everything from jazz, pop and some blues for the bikers. It’s going to be a great show. I am pretty excited about it,” he said.

Rothman, who was in the top six of SA’s Got Talent and is known for songs such as Light These Fires and Wheels Don’t Turn, said he has been working on his second album which he hopes to release early next year.

“I have been a guitarist for Jack Parow for five years now but last year I decided to focus on my solo career. I have been working on my second album now,” he said.

Afrikaans rapper, Parow, who is on tour, said he was also looking forward to being part of the Africa Biker Week. Parow said he was working on his fourth album due to be released in September this year.

Since his debut in the music scene eight years ago, Parow has released three albums and three Extended Plays (EP).

His first release was the Cooler as ekke EP in December 2009.

“I will be doing all my hit singles, it’s going to be a jol. This is a big powerful show and I am bringing all the stuff my supporters know.”

Taxi Violence also echoed Parow’s sentiments, saying they could not wait to make their return to East London this weekend to party with the locals.

The band’s guitarist Riaan Zietsman said the last time they were in East London was about two years ago.

They will be performing on Saturday night after Parow’s performance.

“It is going to be fun. We will be doing a nice mix of our music, from the first EP to the last,” he said, adding that their last EP titled, Shape and Form 1 was released in January this year.

The band has been active in the music industry for the past decade and continue to grow as an independent act.

“What has kept us going is that first and foremost, we love performing and we were friends before we were a band. None of us are 100% dependent on the band, there are no money fights. We are just doing what we love,” he said.

Zietsman said from their debut they have always been mindful of record labels who promise artists the world.

“We were wise about signing a deal because record labels can be vague at times.

“It hasn’t been a road without challenges as independent artists but it has become easy,” he said.

For more information and the programme see africabikeweek.com — poliswap@dispatch.co.za