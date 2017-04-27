Travelling funfair rolls into EL as owner lives out dream

Life is a funfair for a Jeffreys Bay resident who transformed a furniture truck into a double-storey home and travels from town to town setting up 11 cheerful carnival rides.

This week it is East London’s turn to enjoy the Fun 4 U Funfair and yesterday Johan Ferreira, 32, was making sure every nut and bolt of his colourful rides was in place for the East London Show, which opens at the Gonubie Farmers’ Hall at 8am today.

Ferreira, whose father owns the Supertube and putt-putt course in Jeffreys Bay, left school two months before his matric exams to take over a side business owned by his father, which at the time consisted of a travelling fleet of 50cc children’s motorbikes and jumping castles.

“I started adding the rides which are all imported from Italy, England and China,” said Ferreira, whose rides include the tilt-a-whirl, the Wacky Worms mini roller-coaster and the Disco Dance ride with its giant disco ball, which is a hit with teens.

Ferreira has ensured he has all the comforts of a traditional home whether he is in Swellendam, Graaff-Reinet or Haarlem, where farmers bus children and farmworkers to the frothy thrill of the automated rides.

He converted a truck into a ticket office and a home, where he has installed everything from a shower to a kitchen and a flatscreen TV.

A lofty deck means he can braai while taking in an ever-changing landscape and a washing machine and drier ease the burden of domestic chores on the road.

Ferreira’s workers live in another converted truck and a parkhome, all kitted out by their employer.

Once the Fun 4 U funfair with it four horse-and-trailer trucks hits town, it takes a day to set up.

Safety is of the utmost importance to Ferreira, who boasts an accident-free record in his 15 years in the fun business.

“A government inspector inspects the rides once a year and I do strict health and safety checks every day.”

Ferreira, who is married with two young children, said his family stayed in Jeffreys Bay but visit his double-storey mobile home.

lThe East London Show, with its agricultural exhibits, polocrosse tournament, fleamarket and children's circus, opens today and runs daily from 8am to 6pm until Monday May 1 when it closes at 4pm. Entry is R30 for adults and R20 for children.