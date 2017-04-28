Beauty queen relishes end of reign full of doing good

Outgoing Miss SA Teen Commonwealth, Asande Mchunu, says she is honoured to have had the pleasure of working with disadvantaged communities during her reign.

The Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University BA student was crowned last year in July and this Saturday, she will be handing over the title to another lucky young South African woman.

Mchunu said being crowned Miss Teen Commonwealth was a blessing.

“It came at the right time while I did not expect it at all.

“Through it, I have made my mark as a National Teen Ambassador, it has opened so many doors for me and I have had opportunities to not only meet amazing people but to also make a difference in my community,” she said.

Other pageants that Mchunu has won include, Miss Junior Teen South Africa in 2014 and Miss Port Elizabeth Teen 2015.

Commonwealth Pageants South Africa creates a platform for women of all ages to become charity and culture ambassadors within their countries and abroad, and also to inspire other women to make a difference in the community.

During her reign, Mchunu said she worked with a number of organisations around Nelson Mandela Bay.

“I’ve been working with schools doing self esteem workshops and talks, I’ve done countless sanitary towel drives with Uproot a Smile Foundation.

“I did over 100 sandwiches on World Homeless Day and handed them over to homeless people,” she said.

Mchunu said she also did hygiene talks during her reign.

“It has made me more passionate about life. The one thing I will take from my journey is the amazing life stories from the people I’ve encountered.

“A whole new world has been opened up to me. I have grown, experienced and lived,” she said, adding that the stories she has to tell will inspire others.

“I aim to spread life and light to those around me and myself. Although the reign is over, I am excited about what the future holds for me. It’s been such an honour being SA’s teen ambassador,” she said.

Mchunu said she has also learned to always walk by faith fearlessly.

“I’ve come to realise that nothing ever works if you yourself don’t believe it will.

“Prayer and faith have seen me through this whole year, not only making me a strong believer but also a lover of taking chances – if you never try, you’ll never know,” she said.

Mchunu said she hoped to one day enter Miss South Africa.

“Right now I will focus on school and perfect my craft in other areas,” she said.