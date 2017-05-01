Humble Zungu wins crown- Miss Or Tambo brings fame and fortune to BSc student

The 10th Miss OR Tambo District Municipality was crowned in Mthatha on Friday.

Onalo Zungu, 18, is the new reigning queen after beating 14 other beauties for the ultimate prize.

Zungu said she could still not believe she had managed to snatch the crown.

“I’m still in shock; it hasn’t quite kicked in yet but I am so grateful to God for answering my prayers because I really wanted to win and I know that I have made so many people proud. I am really just feeling overwhelmed with emotions of joy and gratitude,” she said.

“Now I pray to God to keep me humble and morally grounded and I am praying for the strength to be able to fulfil my duties and keep the promises I made.

“I have found my purpose and with the support of my family and God’s guidance I know that I will make an impact and leave a mark long after my reign has ended.”

Zungu, who is from Mthozelo village in the Mhlontlo local municipality, and is currently studying towards a BSc in agriculture at the University of Fort Hare, said she was really excited about the bursary.

“It is the biggest inspiration. The reason I entered is because it’s the only prize that matters to me as it guarantees that I will be able to further my studies and that is very important to me,” she said.

In addition to the bursary that covers full tuition, she also walks away with a brand new Nissan NP200 bakkie. The pageant, which also takes the form of a young women’s development programme, was held at the district municipality’s hall at the Vulindlela Heights industrial park and was graced by well-known personalities such as actress Charmaine Mtinta, former KSD mayor Nonkoliso Ngqongwa, Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Reggie Solani and the district municipality’s executive mayor Nomakhosazana Meth.

Entertainment was provided by Afropop singing sensation Vusi Nova, kwaito artists Big Nuz and Professor.

Judges included Umhlobo Wenene FM breakfast show co-host DJ Pastor “Bhutiza” Nozewu, the municipality’s Andiswa Dunywa as well as Vodacom’s Simamkele Simondile.

Hosts, Umhlobo Wenene’s Amaza Ntshanga and SABC3’s Real Talk with Anele host Anele Mdoda, had the crowd in stitches.

Meth said the event would not have been successful without their partners and sponsors which included the Daily Dispatch, Vodacom, TruFM and Umhlobo Wenene.