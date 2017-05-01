Keith Ngesi ties the knot in style

Former BCM spin doctor and now boss of his own online radio station Keith Ngesi tied the knot in Mthatha at the weekend.

Ngesi married his sweetheart, Viwe Memani in a lavish white wedding ceremony that was attended by a number of celebrities and businessmen and women including famous musicians, Zwai and Loyiso Bala, Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko and former BCM municipal manager Andile Fani, businessmen Luthando Bara, Mtheza Buya and Xaba Mzantsi.

The service was held at the Ngangelizwe Methodist Church and the reception at the Mthatha Airport Hanger.

Entertainment was provided by Loyiso Bala and Ays Mabusela from the East London music group La Peafa.

Ngesi said a special moment was when Johannesburg-based singing duo Atash and Lance sang a song they had specifically written for the happy couple titled, Uthando Lwethu.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch yesterday, Ngesi said: “It feels good – to me this is a God-given second chance – marriage is good and it feels so right. It’s common knowledge that I was married before – we fall and rise again – Viwe has redefined the whole concept of love.”