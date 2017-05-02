Generations creator Mfundi Vundla has criticised the 90% local content quota at the SABC‚ claiming that it was a “publicity stunt” that failed those who should have benefited the most from it.

The award-winning TV producer told DJ Sbu on his Massiv Metro radio show that he felt the local content quota was made by Hlaudi Motsoeneng to gain support from the entertainment industry.

“I think that the local content quota was a publicity stunt and was a populist stance designed to expand his (Hlaudi’s) footprint in the artistic community‚” he said.

He said that the policy‚ introduced by the former SABC COO last year‚ had not been accompanied by enough money to make it possible.

“If you say let there should be 90% local content in television‚ that needs to be accompanied by a massive infusion in capital investment. You cannot just declare 90% local content without the money to make that content. The SABC did not have that money so it was an empty promise.

“For television it was an empty promise because today those production houses that produce most of the content for the SABC are not getting paid. So‚ that 90% local content is nonsense‚” he said.

He stressed that it was possible for the quota to work in the future but it would have to come from an organic change in investment.

“We have to be optimistic that we are getting to that goal but there has to be a strategy that involves bringing young producers on board and investing in them‚” Mfundi added.

Mfundi’s comments came as the SABC interim board prepare to meet over the broadcaster’s financial and operational future.

Interim board member Krish Naidoo told TshisaLIVE that the board would meet to discuss a number of issues they are concerned about at the public broadcaster‚ including the quota.