Environment minister Edna Molewa’s snazzy “junk handbag” stole the show in Durban on Thursday when she urged local businessmen to start thinking much harder about turning muck into money.

Speaking at a business seminar hosted by the European Union‚ Molewa praised local entrepreneurs who have started to “upcycle” a variety of waste products into new consumer products.

She was particularly taken by a stylish handbag made from an old rubber tyre tube from a truck. It was made by Durban entrepreneur Colleen Deetlef‚ whose Innovative Waste Design (IWD) company produces a variety of fashion accessories and other products from discarded waste.

The handbags retail for around R300.

However‚ Molewa noted that South Africa still has a long way to go in reducing and extracting new value from the mountains of waste tossed into local garbage dumps across the country.

Professor Linda Godfrey‚ a senior scientist and waste researcher at the CSIR‚ told the seminar that up to 90% of household and industrial waste in South Africa was still dumped in municipal landfill sites every year – whereas in the Netherlands‚ only about 2% of waste was landfilled.

Godfrey estimated that this unrecovered stream of waste had a monetary value of around R148 billion.

Last year‚ the European Union and South Africa signed a new co-operation agreement that aims to promote the adoption of a new ”Circular Economy”.

Unlike a linear economy where large volumes of materials are dumped at the end of the production cycle‚ the circular economy is an economic model that tries to minimise resource inputs and waste generation.

The value of the resources used in products is retained by returning them into the product cycle. By doing so‚ the European Union says the model imitates nature‚ where very little is wasted.