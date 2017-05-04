Sello Maake Ka-Ncube stole the hearts of South Africans in the 90s with his role as Archie Moroka on Generations and the star says he would consider returning.

Sello left the popular soapie in 1997‚ only to return a few months later.

It has now been 15 years since he left and the star told TshisaLIVE that he would love to return for his fans.

“I can’t say that I really miss Generations. I think I miss the fans more than anything. People I meet still refer to me as Archie and I would love to return just for nostalgia sake. Just to put a smile on their faces‚” Sello said.

He revealed that he was approached to rejoin the cast when Mfundi Vundla rebooted the soapie in December 2014 but turned down the opportunity because he did not want to be seen as a traitor.

“I was well aware of the actors who had been fired from the show for protesting their working conditions so I refused to accept a role on the show. I agreed with their plight and did not want to sabotage their efforts or undermine their cause. I did not want to be seen as a traitor‚” he added.

He said that he had grown a lot since leaving Generations and even felt “more liberated“.

Playing a very masculine role like Archie was great at the time but since then I have been able to take on several other roles where I played a number of characters. It has made me feel more liberated as an actor‚” he added.

Sello has also returned to theatre to star in a one-man show based on the life of Can Themba at the Soweto Theatre.

“I owe my entire career to Can Themba. In the 80s I was very discouraged and wanted to give up acting but I found some writings by Can and it rejuvenated me. I wanted to honour him for what he has meant to my career‚” Sello added.