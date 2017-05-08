Just days after it was claimed that the SABC owes independent producers around R150‚000‚ it has emerged that the broadcaster has not yet paid artists over R3 million in winnings and performance fees for the Metro FM Music Awards.

According to Sunday World‚ the cash-strapped broadcaster prioritised payments to film and TV producers and failed to pay many of the performers and winners of the Metro FM Awards‚ held in February.

Some of the artists said to be affected include Nasty C‚ Amanda Black and Kelly Khumalo. Nasty C alone was reported to be owed more than R480‚000.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed that the artists were not paid. He blamed this on them not submitting their invoices and signed contracts on time.

Mabala Noise publicist Mhlo Gumede told TshisaLIVE that the label’s artist had not yet been paid but said that they were not worried about receiving payment.

“We are not concerned because they never told us when they would make the payment. We cannot be angry when there was no deadline for payment. So we will wait until our artists are paid. We are confident that they will be paid eventually‚” Mhlo added.