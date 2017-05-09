‘I told her she’s not going to die’ – Winnie Khumalo turns to Mboro for help

Pastor Mboro has put singer Winnie Khumalo on a special prayer program after she claimed that “black magic” was derailing her career.

According to Sunday World‚ the musician felt like she was under attack by “evil spirits” who made her ill each time she released new music.

Mboro told TshisaLIVE that a desperate Winnie approached him for help and he put her on a special program to heal her‚ called the 49 Days of Journey with Mboro.

“I told her [Winnie] that she is not going to die. I will always check up on her and make sure that she is on the right track prayer wise‚” he said.

As part of the program‚ Winnie will take part in prayer sessions with Mboro every Friday and Sunday until May 29.

The pastor‚ who has previously helped the likes of Brickz and Mshoza‚ said that Winnie was doing well and on the road to recovery.

“Winnie is doing great. She is co-operating and is a down to earth person. I told her to make time to pray‚read the word of God and change her lifestyle. What I like about her is that she is a believer. I want to make sure that she is healed and bounces back‚” Mboro said.