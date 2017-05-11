Array of inspired shows for festival

Creatives from all over the country are set to dazzle art lovers next month at the National Arts Festival (NAF) in Grahamstown.

Bookings for the country’s top arts festival officially opened this week when the programme was released online on Tuesday.

With more than 2500 performances crammed into 11 days from June 29 to July 9, the NAF will keep art lovers entertained and inspired.

As promised by new executive producer Ashraf Johaardien, the programme has something for everyone, from top theatre productions to stand-up comics.

Johaardien has promised patrons “11 days of amazing” as he has kept to the legacy of the historic event.

There was one major shift in the festival schedule, with the traditional lineup of the opening and closing weekends being switched this year, he said.

Jazz lovers can look forward to the Dakawa Jazz Series, which is an annual showcase of Eastern Cape jazz musicians featured in a programme that aims to create opportunities for emerging jazz musicians to be billed alongside established jazz musicians.

This year’s jazz series will feature Lubabalo Luzipho, Lwando Gogwana and Dumza Maswana, among many others.

The Dakawa Jazz Series is one of the Eastern Cape department of sports, recreation, arts & culture projects.

Another DSRAC project that people can look forward to is the Home Legends exhibition of artworks by artists from around the province.

Mdantsane’s hip-hop crew, Easter Apes Money Talks, will be making its debut at the festival.

The group is signed under US-based record label Bentlet Records.

King William’s Town’s Zimkhitha Kumbaca’s Confessions of a Blacklisted Woman: She Bellows will take centrestage.

Kumbaca – an actress, singer and composer – is best known for her starring role as Nontle Sanqu in the e.tv drama series Matatiele. She wrote and directs the theatre production which will show at Graeme College from July 4-6.

Mdantsane’s Tats Nkonzo is bringing his one-man stand-up show, with its humour, intellect and a guitar.

Another Eastern Cape comedian to look out for at the festival is Mount Fletcher-born Loyiso Mandinga, who will be bringing his show, Broken English, alongside Schalk Bezuidenhout.

lTo book your shows, go to www.nationalartsfestival.co.za — poliswap@dispatch.co.za