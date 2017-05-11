Weekend gig guide….

Here’s this week’s list of cool happenings around you.

Jazz specialist

WOODWIND specialist and UCT jazz professor Michael Rossi will be live in East London for the first time, at Stirling auditorium this Friday, from 7pm. He will be joined by the Stirling jazz band. Tickets are R100 per person, sold at the door.

Selborne Moonlight Fair

CATCH the Selborne Primary School Moonlight Fair this Friday from 4 to 7pm for great food, glow toys and raffles. Entrance is R30 a person, or R100 for a family of four.

Umtiza Arts Fest

THE Umtiza Arts Festival is taking place at the Guild theatre this weekend. Catch it for an experience of jazz, arts, children’s theatre, food tastings and so much more. Tickets are available from Computicket.

Art exhibitions

The Benediction of Shade III exhibition by artists who have engaged with the figure, idea or metaphor of the forest or tree in different ways and through different media, opens at the EL Museum in the Courtney Latimer Hall on Friday at 6pm. The exhibition is a joint showcase of works by David Krut Projects (DKP) and East London artists.

The Matrix III Exhibition by DKP, which opens on Saturday at noon at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery, is presented to shed light on the processes of printmaking. The works explore different intaglio and relief printing techniques exhibited alongside the plates used to make them.

Legends fundraising

CATCH local artists Kerry Hiles, Calan Watts and many more at the live music fundraiser happening at Legends Showcase this Saturday evening from 7pm. All proceeds will go to the East London SPCA. Tickets R120 each from Lee Gold Music (cash only) or at the door.

COMING SOON…

Vintage Fair at Bathurst

ANTIQUES, memorabilia stalls, picnic baskets, as well as vintage cars and bikes will be the order of the day at the Vintage Fair at the Bathurst showgrounds on May 20. R50 will get you in.

Mdumbi Green Fair Fest

VISIT the Wild Coast and catch the Mdumbi Green Fair Festival from May 19 to 21 for a weekend of good music, lots of fun and awesome food.

ANY COOL EVENT YOU WANT TO TELL US ABOUT? Fax (043)043 748-1723 or e-mail gig@dispatch.co.za before 12pm on a Tuesday. The Dispatch reserves the right to publish or discard any information.