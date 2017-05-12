Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille had her 15 minutes of fame when she appeared in the international TV show‚ Masterchef United Kingdom‚ on Wednesday.

The challenge was to create “an exceptional dinner” at the Beau Constantia Winery in Cape Town.

De Lille said the food was “very interesting”.

The Masterchef team has come to South Africa to shoot episode 23‚ season 13‚ of its series.

Said de Lille: “I agreed to participate because of the free promotion for Cape Town restaurants and for Cape Town as a destination.”

The series is internationally renown‚ with shows in different countries including Australia and the United States. South African had its own version of the show.