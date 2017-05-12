EL auditions for TV show

SABC3 is calling on aspiring actors to audition for two new roles in the upcoming reality show The Final Cut, to be aired in July.

Auditions are taking place countrywide, with the Eastern Cape leg in East London tomorrow.

Hopefuls need to prepare a minute-long monologue, and can dress in any way that describes their character. However, the latter is not necessary.

They will audition in front of a panel of judges which include Happiness is a Four Letter Word director Thabang Moleya, Karin van der Laag, who played the leading role of Maggie Webster on Isidingo, and Mmabatho Montsho, who played Lumka Dlhomo on Generations.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch yesterday, The Final Cut series producer Noma Radebe said they would take four Eastern Cape contestants to Johannesburg.

The auditions will take place at the Alexander Playhouse Theatre in Cambridge tomorrow from 8am to 3pm.

Contestants should be over the age of 18 and bring identity documents.