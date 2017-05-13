Art of printmaking show at Ann Bryant

An Exhibition displaying the process of printmaking opens today at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery as part of this weekend’s Umtiza Arts Festival.

The Matrix exhibition has been on show in Johannesburg and Cape Town, and is presented by David Krut Projects, an arts institution dedicated to promoting contemporary culture in a collaborative environment.

The exhibition sheds light on the processes of printmaking and explores a range of techniques, which are exhibited alongside the plates used to make prints.

Included are works by artists such as William Kentridge, Sanzo Shabangu, Diane Victor, Deborah Bell, Mary Wafer and Quinten Williams.

In Matrix III, the David Krut Projects have collaborated with accomplished East London artist Jeff Rankin and artists who work in his Sunrise-on-Sea Albatross Studio, as well as the University of Fort Hare art department in Alice.

The works from the University of Fort Hare, assembled by artist Thando Mama, are based on the university’s collection of African art. Works from the printmaking unit at Walter Sisulu University’s fine-arts department also form part of the exhibition.

“We welcome the fact that this third Matrix show in the series is to be hosted in East London,” said Rankin, who explained that the word “matrix” in art refers to the surface used to make a fine-art print.

“This could be the block used for a woodcut, the lino for linocut, the copper plate used for etching and so on.”

He said while printmakers normally produced a limited edition of prints before “cancelling” the matrix, this exhibition presented both the matrix and the print to explain the creative process from beginning to end.

Rankin, who will take visitors on a walkabout of the exhibition to explain creative and technical processes after today’s opening at noon, said the exhibition and the Umtiza Arts Festival were “all-too-rare opportunities” for Buffalo City’s artists and residents to see and participate in creative events of national significance.

“The prospect of working more with David Krut Projects is exciting as they collaborate with many contemporary artists across South Africa.”

He said printmaking was a thriving and valuable part of fine-art in galleries worldwide, including in South Africa.

“The physicality of printmaking is part of its appeal, as is the suspense of waiting to see a first print come out of the press.

“Matrix III will be an educational and creative experience for all visitors.”

The Matrix III exhibition opens at noon today, and will be followed by the walkabout with Rankin.

The exhibition will run until May 27.