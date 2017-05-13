‘MA Nala’ hit is chart rocker – Single’s success takes her by surprise

Bhisho-born Aphelele Mnyango, 22, better known as “MA Nala”, dropped her debut single Tryna find love in February – and it has been doing exceptionally well on the charts.

MA Nala, who started her music career at the age of 19, said she was overwhelmed by the way her song has been received.

“The reception has been amazing,” she said.

The songstress said her love for music was inspired by her father, Zolisa “Senzol” Mnyango, who was one of the first radio DJs to grace the airwaves of the Eastern Cape.

The singer is also the sister of one of South Africa’s hottest hip-hop rappers and producers, Anatii.

MA Nala said it was during a school holiday spent with her brother in Los Angeles in 2013, that she decided she wanted to get into the music business.

But MA Nala said she first had to convince her mother Thoko, who has a background in law.

MA Nala said her mother was now the force behind her music.

“That visit to California reignited my love for music. I returned home in the hope of convincing my mother.

“She was really torn, as all she wanted was for me was to at least obtain a formal education before embarking on a career in the arts.

“Eventually she agreed, on condition I would pass all my modules at the end of that year.”

The songstress said she studied hard and at the beginning of 2014, she moved to Los Angeles to study for an associate of science degree in music performance at the California College of Music, which she obtained at the end of 2015.

MA Nala said the experience and knowledge gained at the college widened her singing range and musical diversity.

She said Tryna Find Love was inspired by love.

The song is available for download on all music platforms such as iTunes, Google play, Tidal, Deezer and Spotify.