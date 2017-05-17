Khumalo dances to a new tune

Award-winning singing sensation Kelly Khumalo is in a happier space and is ready to make the nation dance to her new tunes.

Khumalo was in East London on a promotional tour of her latest single, Dance Africa.

The song features on her latest album, My Truth.

Speaking with the Daily Dispatch, Khumalo said the new offering was her best work so far.

“I’ve never been this honest with myself and with the world. I am always on a journey of trying to find myself and it has been a long time coming for me. This album found me at a place where I am confident with who I am.

“I am not afraid to talk about my weaknesses, my fears, my aspirations and many other things. I also touch on hope, which has sustained me all these years,” she said.

Khumalo said the album was a testimony of her life.

“God has been a part of my life and has been with me till now.”

On the album, Khumalo said she had songs about love, songs for her children and songs about hope.

“This album talks about everything that defines who I am. I am a single mother and there’s a song I dedicated to my children.

“Hopefully, when they are older they will understand why I had to leave home for days – because I was busy working for them,” she said.

Khumalo, whose private life has been splashed in the media many times, said she was in a happier space in her life and could not be bothered by what people thought of her.

“I have always been true to myself and I am not afraid to embrace who I am. Not everyone is meant to understand me and they do not own me. The only person who owns me is God.”

Khumalo made her debut in the music industry in 2005 and My Truth won her a best female album award in February at the 2017 Metro FM Music Awards.

She has been nominated in two categories for the South African Music Awards (Samas) taking place next week on Saturday in Sun City.

“I am humbled by the nominations. This is motivation for me to keep doing what I do,” she said.

Khumalo said she would be working on her autobiography, which is due to be published next year.

In 2013, author Melinda Ferguson wrote the Kelly Khumalo Story. “This time around I will be telling my own story. I am in a better place to tell my story.” — poliswap@dispatch.co.za