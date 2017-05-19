New show’s just for a laugh

East London comedy lovers are in for a treat as the city gears up for the first Comedy Wednesday event launching this month.

Comedy Wednesday is a partnership between Splakavellis Management and Wiseguys Bar & Grill.

The event will see the two hosting a comedy show every last Wednesday of the month.

The first show will be held on May 31 at Wiseguys Bar & Grill.

The show will feature a national headline act and host, local headline act and a slot for local comedians to showcase their talent.

The Comedy Wednesday concept is already running successfully in other cities.

Splakavellis Management owner Sheree O’Brien, a well-established artist manager, media and entertainment maverick who has spent the past 20 years working all over the country and abroad, said she hoped this would create a comedy culture in the community.

“No local comedy scene means no platform to develop their talent nor showcase their work, which means the province cannot retain our comedic talent,” she said.

Similar to many in the music industry, a lot of local comedians end up moving to Johannesburg in search of greener pastures. Some of the country’s top comedians hail from the Eastern Cape.

Comedians such as Loyiso Gola, Tats Nkonzo, Donovan Goliath, Ntosh Madlingozi, Prins, Alfred Adriaan, Loyiso Madinga and Ndumiso “Roosta” Lindi are among well-established comedians from the Eastern Cape.

O’Brien said the lineup for the comedy show would appeal to all cultures and languages and would see the best of South African comedians coming to East London.

The first East London Comedy Wednesday will feature Lindi as a headline act, Adriaan as the host and Mbulelo “Manylaughs” Msongelwa as a local headliner.

“Comedy is so diverse. To see the rainbow nation in one room laughing together over some thought-provoking and often controversial topics that the comedians raise is heart-warming. Comedy has the power to unify,” she said.

O’Brien said she knew it would take a while before the event started gaining popularity. “Unlike music events, comedy clubs take a bit longer to grow – it’s an education process. It requires passion and patience to see it through long-term. Luckily, I have both.

“We urge locals to support this initiative monthly and also corporates to get on board with sponsorship so that it will not only be sustainable but also see exponential growth to give our local talents a bigger platform.”

Tickets cost R100 and will be available at the door. Doors open at 6pm, with the show starting at 8pm. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za