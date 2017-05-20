Choral music no Standard fare for Arts

This year’s National Arts Festival will see the spirit of choral music being celebrated as artists bring their top productions to the stage.

One of this year’s Standard Bank Young Artists for performance art, Dineo Seshee Bopape, will be doing a piece called Sa Kosa Ke Lerole, a travelling exhibition of the Polokwane Choir.

The performance art piece is a travelling museum that celebrates the contribution of choral music to the rich cultural history of South Africa.

Bopape said she was exposed to choral music from a young age – her father was in the choir while her mother was a choir conductor and director for many years.

While choirs may not be prominent at the festival, over the years there have been a number of choir performances in the fringe that have pulled big audiences.

