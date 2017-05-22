Henna tattoos and African prints: Inside Beyoncé’s baby shower

She’s Beyoncé and she’s expecting twins so you can bet her baby shower was going to be more than you imagined.

Her famous friends including Kelly Rowland‚ Serena Williams and Michelle Williams joined the ‘African-inspired’ party and watched as B got henna tattoos on her belly.

B herself posted a few pictures from her ‘Carter push day’ and she looked spectacular.

There were also gold balloons at the venue that spelt out #Twinning.

Drummers playing traditional African beats were also at the venue and welcomed guests as they entered the party.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT