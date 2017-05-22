Jessica Nkosi thought her character’s departure would go unnoticed but when Qondi left the show last week‚ the actress has been inundated with questions.

Speaking to Sowetan‚ Jessica said she didn’t want to say anything at first.

“I was afraid that people would be mad at me‚ so I just left quietly. I didn’t want to make a big deal out of it‚ but people have been asking what’s going on.”

Jess said she needed time off and that being on a soapie has been very demanding.

“I just want fans of the show to be a little understanding and allow me to do this. It’s just for a few months. As much as you are lucky to be doing a soapie‚ it’s very demanding. That’s all you do because you are on a first-call basis. “

Not that that means she won’t busy. She will join Nandi Madida as host of season two of the BET A-List and is apparently also working on another TV drama.

So‚ will she be back? We’ll just have to wait and see.