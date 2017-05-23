Indaba to nurture new musicians

The Eastern Cape Audio Visual Centre (ECAVC) Records will host its first record label music indaba this weekend.

The event is designed to develop and stimulate record label growth in the Eastern Cape through talks from various well-established people in the industry.

ECAVC Records label manager Luyolo Beku said they had identified some of the basic struggles that artists in the Eastern Cape faced daily and would try to put forward solutions.

“For a long time people have complained that nothing much is done by the centre. We want to meet them halfway and equip them with the necessary skills,” he said.

Beku, who also manages artists, is renowned for putting Metro FM award-winning singer Berita on the map.

He joined the ECAVC last year after the centre’s former manager, Nduduzo Makhathini, joined the University of Fort Hare’s music department.

The music indaba is open to artists and record labels based in the province.

“This indaba will answer all the questions they have about the industry as we will be bringing in some of the big names,” he said.

Those expected to give talks include Native Rhythms’ Sipho Sithole, musicians Mandla Spikiri and Stoane Seate, public relations specialist Sheila Afari and Red Revolution Distribution.

“A lot of our artists do not know how to get their music out there. We have Red Revolution Distribution company, which will help our artists get their music out there without signing a distribution deal,” he said.

Beku said Sithole would be giving a general talk about the music industry.

“We want to develop and broaden knowledge of musicians and record labels in the Eastern Cape.”

“This will also be a networking opportunity for the artists with the speakers. We are hoping they will use this opportunity to learn and grow their brands,” he said.

Beku said Afari would be giving the artists tips on branding and growing their audience through PR.

“This will also help them with building profiles and branding themselves. A lot of our artists only have local radio stations playing their music but the plan is get them to submit their music nationally as well.

“Sheila will teach them how to sample for radio, among other things,” he said.

Beku said the music indaba would be followed by quarterly sessions.

“This won’t be a once-off thing. We will continue engaging artists and at our next indaba next year we want to make it a two-day event and for it to be more than a workshop,” he said, urging all music and label owners to make the time to learn from the industry professionals on Saturday.

The indaba will be held at the ECAVC, formerly known as the Miriam Makeba Centre, on Saturday from 9am.

There is no entry fee. All artists are welcome. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za