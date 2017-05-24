Amanda Black fears being a ‘one hit wonder’

Amanda Black has admitted that the pressure of her debut album Amazulu has made her “afraid” of being a one hit wonder because of the success of the song.

The award-winning singer released a platinum selling album titled Amazulu filled with hit songs last year.

Amanda opened up to Anele Mdoda on Real Talk with Anele about the pressure that comes with having one of the most popular songs in South Africa at the moment.

“The pressure that I am getting now is a lot.. with everyone warning me not to be a one hit wonder. A lot of people are waiting for me‚ but I don’t want to rush it‚” she said.

The singer explained that she will not rush the process for the sophomore album but when she puts out new music‚ it will be a journey.

She revealed that Amazulu was the first song she penned and admitted that the song did more she expected.

The Amazulu hitmaker was nominated for five metro FM awards and walked away with the Best R& B Single and Listeners Choice Award. Amanda‚ whose songs has been getting a lot of airplay‚ also leads the pack with five SAMA nominations.

She got nods for Album of the Year‚ Best Female Artist of the Year‚ Best Newcomer of the Year‚ Best R& B Soul Reggae Album and she is SAMA Record of the year finalist.

The SAMAs takes place on May 27 at Sun City.