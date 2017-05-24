Roosta to be a belly of laughs

The Roosta is coming to town next week and he is going to tickle your funny bone, thanks to a partnership between two East London businesses.

The Roosta, whose real name is Ndumiso Lindi, is part of the Comedy Night line-up next Wednesday.

He said he was looking forward to a night of fun and laughter with an East London audience.

The Comedy Night EL is a partnership between Splakavellis Management and Wiseguys Bar & Grill. The event will see the pair host a comedy show every last Wednesday of the month. The first show will be held on May 31 at Wiseguys Bar & Grill.

Comedian Alfred Adriaan will be hosting the show, while Mbulelo ‘Manylaughs’ Msongelwa will be the local headliner.

Lindi, who has been doing one-man shows around the country, said yesterday for the past year he had been doing shows outside South Africa. “The goal now is to travel and take my comedy to other countries,” he said.

Lindi said he was glad that East London was finally catching on to the comedy club culture that other bigger cities have been following over the years.

“Comedy clubs give comedians an opportunity to sharpen their craft and they get to test their new material to see how people respond to it,” he said.

He added that comedy in clubs was a build-up to the final product that people get to see at one-man shows. “Comedians grow from that kind of environment.

“It’s fun and you get to talk about whatever. I can’t wait to be a part of the inaugural Comedy Night EL,” he said.

Three years ago, Lindi made his debut when he presented the Mzansi Magic show, Wang Verstana.

He also appeared in a Debonairs advert.

He said he has decided to take a break from television work to focus more on his comedy work.

“I am still taking my show, Diluted People to other parts of the country and I am currently in the planning stages of taking it to smaller towns as well,” he said.

lTickets cost R100 and will be available at the door. Doors open at 6pm, with the show starting at 8pm.

lThe Comedy Night EL is giving away two double tickets to lucky Daily Dispatch readers. To win, e-mail the name of the comedian who will host the show to competition@dispatch.co.za.