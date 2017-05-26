Good English or not‚ musician Babes Wodumo feels that as the only female artist from SA nominated for Best International Act: Africa by the BET Awards‚ she knows for a “fact” that her music transcends borders.

Babes told TshisaLIVE she is excited for her BET nomination because it showed her that “not being able to speak English fluently” has nothing to do with producing great music.

“I think that this nomination proved to other people that me speaking Zulu has not closed doors but instead opened them for me. I didn’t have to speak English to be recognised by BET‚” she said.

The musician‚ who has been dubbed a national treasure by her fans‚ is the only South African female artist nominated in the category and locals AKA and Nasty C join her in the competition.

“BET nomination is a big deal‚ such an honour. As the first SA female nominee‚ representing eThekwini all the way in America‚ this needs to be celebrated. I feel like the municipality should have a celebration for me‚” Babes said.

She said that she may even get to perform on one of the stages outside the main venue and if that is the case‚ Mampintsha would be her support and “back-up” dancer .

Babes explained that she is not worried about whether the audience that side understands what she is saying because the music will impress them. She joked that she might even get to rub shoulders with big U.S stars.

“My music and dance leaves people happy‚ so I will impress them with that. Above that‚ I am a proud Zulu girl and that won’t change. Look at me now‚ I may even be chilling next to Rick Ross‚” she said.

Babes has gone through a lot of “abuse” for choosing to speak Zulu in the past and for not being “fluent” in English.