In an interview on Real Talk with Anele‚ musician Amanda Black said that Bonang Matheba was the first person to play her hit song Amazulu on radio‚ catapulting her to even more stardom.

Amanda‚ who was a big hit on Idols SA‚ released her album to critical acclaim and has since become one of the most sought-after performers in the country.

Amanda said that when she found out her song was going to be on radio she called everyone to tell them.

Anele asked if Amanda had given Bonang a big hug to say thanks‚ but the musician admitted they had not met.

That’s about to change.

Both will be at the SAMAs on Saturday and we can only imagine the girl crushing that will happen.

Amanda is nominated in several categories while Bonang will be presenting the E! red carpet.