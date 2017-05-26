It’s going to be lit! US R& B star Robin Thicke is headed to Mzansi where he will join Tory Lanez at the official Vodacom Durban July pre-party.

Record label Mabala Noise confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE.

Mabala Noise spokesperson Mhlo Gumede explained that they decide to add Robin to the lineup to cater to every music lover’s taste.

“This Durban July is a first of it’s kind‚ so we also wanted to move away form catering for only hip-hop‚ house or kwaito fans. So we wanted everyone to get their money’s worth‚ those that love ballads and love songs will also be catered for‚” he said.

Mabala Noise also shared the announcement on their social media on Thursday night.

Some of the local artists that will grace the stage include Nasty C‚ AKA‚ Cassper Nyovest‚ Kwesta‚ Riky Rick‚ Emtee‚ DA L.E.S‚ Gigi Lamayne‚ Zakwe‚ L’Vovo‚ Nadia Nakai‚ Zakes Bantwini and many more.