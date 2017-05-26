IN MEMES: Twitter zones in on polygamist Musa’s ‘5pm curfew’ for his wives

By TMG Digital -

Twitter was on fire after last night’s episode of Uthando Nes’thembu revealed that polygamist Musa Mseleku enforces a 5pm curfew on his wives‚ who also have to ask for permission to party or drink.

The Mzansi Magic reality show which aired for the second time last night continues to top the Twitter trends list a day later.

Musa and his four wives MaCele‚ MaYeni‚ MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe have been giving the nation a glimpse into their lifestyle on the show‚ but last night Twitter was not sure it could handle the “rules” that govern the lifestyle.

Apart from spending over R20‚000 on groceries‚ viewers were not sure if they could comply to asking for permission to party or drink and couldn’t comply with the ‘5pm curfew’.

Twitter was sent into a frenzy as some backtracked from wanting to be Musa’s fifth wife.

Some viewers felt the “price” to pay for being part of a polygamous lifestyle maybe too much to handle.

Check out their reactions:

https://twitter.com/TIAGOSOUL–/status/867807845131182080

https://twitter.com/Ma–LLindy/status/867875288033742848

https://twitter.com/–faithinlove–/status/867808200699072512

https://twitter.com/Ray–of–Lerato/status/867804648178155521

