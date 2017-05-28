The Soil to enthrall with inspired blend

The countdown to South Africa’s “oldest and longest” running jazz festival, the Standard Bank Jazz Festival which takes place from June 29 to July 8 has begun.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Standard Bank’s sponsorship of this iconic Jazz Festival. Picking highlights on this year’s bill is no easy feat. There are more than 100 world-class musicians from 12 countries. We spoke to The Soil ahead of their gig at the festival. The sensational a capella group has a new album loaded with their unique Sophiatown inspired songs and some fresh life lessons to share with their fans.

You are no stranger to the stages at the Standard Bank Jazz Festival. The announcement of your coming performance this July has whetted many fan’s curiosities. What are you guys preparing, what can fans expect from The Soil at the Standard Bank Jazz Festival?

TS: We are more than excited to come back to Grahamstown. We have a very special connection with that place. We will bring not just a show but an experience on stage, a journey of how far our music has come and people can expect to be blown away.

The group has recently reunited following Buhle’s sabbatical. In what way did this time off affect the group’s rapport and creative process?

TS:The amazing thing is that the music never stopped and with that, the creative process kept yielding amazing songs that eventually made it on the new album titled Echoes Of Kofifi.

Apart from taking inspiration from the rich musical heritage of Sophiatown, who else, in your view, is an important influence for the music of The Soil?

TS: We do have influence outside of the musical heritage of Sophiatown. We do take inspiration from other genres like hip-hop, rock, jazz, and house music just to name a few. Mostly we get inspired by our surroundings, like the township we grew up in Soweto and what happens there. That is why we sing about messages of hope, love, unity, and peace.

The success of a musical group often opens great new opportunities for individual members to pursue individual interests – Buhle for instance is pursuing SoilSista – how do you guys manage to keep the group in focus and embrace the new opportunities at the same time?

TS:First things first, we have our first member, which is God, and He is the one who is keeping the group together. Being focused is like our number one priority for the group. Being disciplined, being honest with each other and respecting work. And opportunities come and what we do is agree if they are suitable for the band and if it doesn’t tamper with the group’s work then we are ok.

The Soil has become a household name and launched members into the limelight as celebrated members of society. How has the success affected how you carry yourselves and how other people treat you?

TS:How we carry ourselves differs with each of us and it is informed by our parents’ upbringing, but the common thread stems from knowing that by virtue of being celebrated members of the society, we have to conduct ourselves with even more responsibility and a tad more discipline. We are very happy. It’s always lovely to create relatable music. People jam to our songs at weddings, parties and on their way to school and work.

What is the next big thing for The Soil?

TS:We are busy touring promoting our album. People should look out for a collaboration with one of South Africa’s big bands (it’s a surprise who this will be) and people should look out for our merchandise. — DDR

l The Soil will perform at the Standard Bank Jazz Festival on the following days and times. Guy Butler Theatre, Monument: Friday, June 30. 7pm and, Saturday, July 1 at 10pm. Tickets R150.