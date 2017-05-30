Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha nearly burnt the internet in rage over the weekend when they walked away with no awards at the SAMAs. Now they have returned to social media with their tails between their legs.

Their record label‚ West Ink Records‚ issued an apology for the pair’s outbursts and explained that their reaction was in response to the flood of messages they were getting.

“We wish to apologise to all our supporters and society in general for the outburst by some of us soon after the SAMAs ceremony. This unfortunate situation was due to a number of calls we were receiving from thousands of music lovers that were disappointed about outcomes of the ceremony.

“We appeal to the general public to accept our apology as we are still trying to grow as young people‚” the statement read.

It went on to describe the outbursts as a “mistake” and denied that the pair tried to undermine the awards.

“This mistake was no means intended at casting aspersions to organizers and judges of this event. Furthermore‚ we were in no way or whatsoever trying to undermine any of the winners. We wish to congratulate all those that won at the awards ceremony‚” it added.

In a video posted to Instagram moments after the SAMAs‚ an angry Babes accused the awards of being bought and said that she “refuses to believe” that her song can be played and trend as it did but not receive any award.

The video has since been removed.