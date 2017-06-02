C-Club has the Mole in the house

The C-Club in Chintsa is gearing itself for the weekend as it hosts South African Music Award (Sama) nominated singer Matthew Mole for the first time.

A stage has already been set up for the big performance. The event will also see East London’s own Can of Worms and Jason Gladwin perform.

C-Club’s Mark Crawford said: “It’s the first time that he will be performing at C-Club and we’ve been getting a great response from the public. We are expecting more than 1000 people. The stage will give everyone a better view and we thought it will be good to go all out for this one.”

Crawford, who is also the owner of Crawfords Beach Lodge, said when they first moved into the area a couple of years back there was not a lot happening in the area.

“This was more of a retirement village. My wife and I took it upon ourselves to make it vibey and attract some young people here,” he said.

Gladwin, who is a household name in East London, said he could not wait to perform again alongside Mole and Can of Worms. “It is going to be a great show, I am excited.”

The multi-talented musician, who has performed on SABC3’s Expresso Morning Show, launched his much-anticipated debut album, Untamed, last year.

Gladwin has played alongside leading South African outfits such as The Parlotones, Al Bairre, Jeremy Loops, The Plastics and Mole. His single from his album Keep You Warm is sitting at more than 100000 views on YouTube.

Gladwin said he was in talks with DJ Kent about a song.

“I am busy writing new music now and I will be going back to Cape Town after this show to do more shows that side,” he said.

His independent artist days will be coming to an end soon.

“There is a Johannesburg label that we are in talks with. I will be recording my new music that side and also looking at the prospect of moving,” he said, adding that East London people would still see him perform around town.

Pre-sold tickets cost R120 online at Quicket.co.za or at Silver Stallion Store at the Beacon Bay Crossing.