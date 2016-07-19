Cheap flights from Mthatha to Johannesburg to take off

Flying from Mthatha to Johannesburg will from October 1 cost R799 – that is if you take the new airline Fly Blu Crane.
This was announced by Eastern Cape transport MEC Weziwe Tikana at the Mthatha Airport today, which she described the new low-cost airline as a game-changer and a catalyst for the OR Tambo region.
Tikana said the introduction of the new airline would also create a total of 24 jobs for OR Tambo residents.
The R799 flight charge means, people will be able to save when comparing the current flight rate of more than R3000 to Johannesburg.
While for now Fly Blu Crane will only offer two flights a day from Mthatha to Johannesburg, other routes will be added that connect the former Transkei capital to other major cities.
Government also hopes that with the introduction of the new flight, road accident fatalities will be decreased as it will now be more affordable to fly.
Fly Blu Crane airport operations head of department Stompie Tshesane said they were in their final stages before they can service the Mthatha to Johannesburg route.
Tshesane said unlike other low-cost airline, they will be providing free meal snack and beverages onboard.
“We will be operating an Andrea 145, which is a jet and is a 50-seater aircraft,” she said.
Tikana called on all to “embrace” the new airline.
We said congraa to KSD region to improved we also appreciated the service given to our community from Blue train.
Huntshuuuuuuu! Great business decision Fly Blue Crane, nala matshipha afana nam azokhe agoduke rhoqo!!!
Say it again
I used to think twice when I want to go home but this time m stress free thanks to ksd
Good news… I am proud of my Province and more proud about my home town.. #MTHAHTA_WAKE_UP
I’ve just checked fares for this Fly Blue Crane, different routes and different dates. Judjing by the results that I foun then I can’t say they are cheap/low cost at all
Sizotsho sigoduke
I like it. Well done
Woooow…! On yhe first week of October am going home. Thank You Oh Lord… Liyakhula liyanyelela.
please don’t forget us here in Cape Town
Thanx for the flight realy it will reduce these fatal accidents. I m so happy but this 50 seater is small you will see. Huntshuuuuuuu KSD Municipality.
Good move keep me updated
Can’t wait for the flight to begin. Good bye EL
Wooow…that would be lvly, Thanks Blue crane dont forget Dbn route… bt im not quite sur about the cheap price though.
Well done Blue Crane, we thank you for your confidence in the “forgotten town” . Goodbye Durban and East London. Nawe KSD awumncinane. Sizophumla kwi kie cuttings
Sokhe siyeke uhamba ubusuku bonke ngebhasi siyabulela KSD
Enkosi blue crane, sizovela sithathelwe indiza xa sisiya eNaturena #kaizerChiefsGames kwaku kuhle kwethuba #Qumbu naye uyabulela
Wow halala I’ve been waiting for this hoza Joburg
Huntshu ksd but don’t forget to launch new routes dbn Cpt PE and other cities we want to fly from our home town Mthatha
Huntshu KSD but don’t forget to launch new routes from dbn Cpt PE and other measure cities
Soyeka uya east london
Andrea 145 Jet? A BRAND NEW never heard of before aviation company supplying jets? Gupta Brand?
Only kidding. Im sure Mkhululi meant Embraer 145 Jet.
Close enough i guess.
Enkosi Enkosi Enkosi Blu Crane
Say it again
They only got ONE jet!!!!!!lol
oh that’s goooooooood news, hey!!happiness :)!
Congratulations !Mthatha will never b the same waaaaw… I m so proud & happy.
Comment:Yhuu I am so happy, Mthatha uzentweni. CONGRAA…
Great improvement, thanks to our government!!! KSD is growing
my comment; The fact that they only have one jet “was not published.Why?
Good news at least we growing in Mthatha
Good news looking forward to the new flight .
Oh Thixo. Road Link wase moyeni.
ndinovalo yile bluecrane. i will still risk the kei cuttings till 2018.roadlink emoyeni! yho no chance of using a wheelchair. uxolo torho
Comment: viva !! Blue Crane, viva!! Bye bye East London .Yibhotolo ke le, ndiyakuxelea.
Ooh thanks God its been a long time