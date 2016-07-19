Cheap flights from Mthatha to Johannesburg to take off

Flying from Mthatha to Johannesburg will from October 1 cost R799 – that is if you take the new airline Fly Blu Crane.

This was announced by Eastern Cape transport MEC Weziwe Tikana at the Mthatha Airport today, which she described the new low-cost airline as a game-changer and a catalyst for the OR Tambo region.

Tikana said the introduction of the new airline would also create a total of 24 jobs for OR Tambo residents.

The R799 flight charge means, people will be able to save when comparing the current flight rate of more than R3000 to Johannesburg.

While for now Fly Blu Crane will only offer two flights a day from Mthatha to Johannesburg, other routes will be added that connect the former Transkei capital to other major cities.

Government also hopes that with the introduction of the new flight, road accident fatalities will be decreased as it will now be more affordable to fly.

Fly Blu Crane airport operations head of department Stompie Tshesane said they were in their final stages before they can service the Mthatha to Johannesburg route.

Tshesane said unlike other low-cost airline, they will be providing free meal snack and beverages onboard.

“We will be operating an Andrea 145, which is a jet and is a 50-seater aircraft,” she said.

Tikana called on all to “embrace” the new airline.