    Cheap flights from Mthatha to Johannesburg to take off

    By Mkhululi Ndamase -

    Flying from Mthatha to Johannesburg will from October 1 cost R799 – that is if you take the new airline Fly Blu Crane.

    MAKING THE ANNOUNCEMENT: Fly Blu Crane airport operations head of department Stompie Tshesane talks about the new airline that will service the Mthatha to Johannesburg route from October 1 while airport committee chairman Anele Mbasane and transport MEC Weziwe Tikana listen on Picture: MKHULULI NDAMASE

    This was announced by Eastern Cape transport MEC Weziwe Tikana at the Mthatha Airport today, which she described the new low-cost airline as a game-changer and a catalyst for the OR Tambo region.

    Tikana said the introduction of the new airline would also create a total of 24 jobs for OR Tambo residents.

    The R799 flight charge means, people will be able to save when comparing the current flight rate of more than R3000 to Johannesburg.

    While for now Fly Blu Crane will only offer two flights a day from Mthatha to Johannesburg, other routes will be added that connect the former Transkei capital to other major cities.

    Government also hopes that with the introduction of the new flight, road accident fatalities will be decreased as it will now be more affordable to fly.

    Fly Blu Crane airport operations head of department Stompie Tshesane said they were in their final stages before they can service the Mthatha to Johannesburg route.

    Tshesane said unlike other low-cost airline, they will be providing free meal snack and beverages onboard.

    “We will be operating an Andrea 145, which is a jet and is a 50-seater aircraft,” she said.

    Tikana called on all to “embrace” the new airline.

     

    37 COMMENTS

    5. I’ve just checked fares for this Fly Blue Crane, different routes and different dates. Judjing by the results that I foun then I can’t say they are cheap/low cost at all

    10. Thanx for the flight realy it will reduce these fatal accidents. I m so happy but this 50 seater is small you will see. Huntshuuuuuuu KSD Municipality.

    13. Wooow…that would be lvly, Thanks Blue crane dont forget Dbn route… bt im not quite sur about the cheap price though.

    14. Well done Blue Crane, we thank you for your confidence in the “forgotten town” . Goodbye Durban and East London. Nawe KSD awumncinane. Sizophumla kwi kie cuttings

    16. Enkosi blue crane, sizovela sithathelwe indiza xa sisiya eNaturena #kaizerChiefsGames kwaku kuhle kwethuba #Qumbu naye uyabulela

    18. Huntshu ksd but don’t forget to launch new routes dbn Cpt PE and other cities we want to fly from our home town Mthatha

    21. Andrea 145 Jet? A BRAND NEW never heard of before aviation company supplying jets? Gupta Brand?
      Only kidding. Im sure Mkhululi meant Embraer 145 Jet.
      Close enough i guess.

    33. ndinovalo yile bluecrane. i will still risk the kei cuttings till 2018.roadlink emoyeni! yho no chance of using a wheelchair. uxolo torho

