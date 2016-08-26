    SAPS warns of bogus ads for police traineeships

    The only place “authentic” information about vacancies in the South African Police Service (SAPS) can be found is on its official website.

    The service on Friday alerted “the public of the existence of bogus advertisements purporting to be from the SAPS recruiting interested persons to apply for police traineeship for 2017 and other vacancies within the police on a website http://www.jobfeed.co.za/police-development-learning-programme/”.

    The South African Police Service has warned people about a fake internship advertisement being circulated on the internet.
    The adverts‚ a statement said‚ use the SAPS logo.

    “As it is the norm‚ the SAPS wishes to state that advertisements for any posts within its structures are‚ if and when they become available‚ placed in a range of newspapers in the country to reach as many potential and suitable candidates as possible‚” the statement added.

    “The public should also bear in mind that they can view existing vacancies and obtain the official application forms from the official website of the SAPS www.saps.gov.za. Only the information that is on this website can be regarded as authentic.”

    It also said “there are currently no posts for police trainees” and “members of the public are urged and advised to be vigilant and not to be misled by any false advertisements or advertising scams and to report these activities to the police”. – TMG Digital

