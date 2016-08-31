AbaThembu stand by Prince as future monarch

The KwaZulu-Natal-based AbaThembu and the national executive committee of AbaThembu have publicly declared their unwavering support to King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo’s son Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo as the acting king of the nation and the future monarch.

Azenathi led a 40-plus delegation attending the inauguration and royal enrobing of Chief Siphamandla Zwelinzima Ngoza at Msinga in Greytown. Ngoza is the head of AbaThembu Traditional Council in Msinga which oversees 52 villages.

Azenathi’s support came at the time AbaThembu royal family in the Eastern Cape is deeply divided over who would be the acting king and others still waiting for the outcome of the Tolo Commission on who is the legitimate acting king between Azenathi, his uncle Prince Mankunku Dalindyebo and Queen Nokwanda Dalindyebo.

The has been no acting king since Dalindyebo was incarcerated in December.

Although the royal enrobing of Ngoza was not officiated over by Azenathi, but by selected senior members of Qhudeni royal family – Azenathi was recognised as an acting king.

He was given a platform and made his debutant public speech where he called for unity among AbaThembu.

AbaThembu NEC chairman Vusi Mvelase, Ngoza, Azenathi’s uncle Prince Siganeko Dalindyebo, Chief Dumisani Mgudlwa said they were all recognising and endorsing Azenathi as the acting king and future king.

”We endorse Azenathi as our acting king and the future ruler of AbaThembu. His genealogy is clear, everybody knows that he is the son of our king, there is no dispute about that. Azenathi will become the face of AbaThembu. It would be uncustomary to remove the throne from Zwelibanzi’s house and place to another house while the king still have sons,” said the chairman of AbaThembu NEC chairman Vusi Mvelase.

Mvelase said: ”It would be uncustomary to remove the throne from King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo’s house and move it to that of his brother although the king has sons.”

Chief Ngoza said: ”We support Prince Azenathi 100% as our acting king. We urge all traditional communities and traditional leaders to treat him with dignity and respect.”

He called for a speedy release of Dalindyebo.

Prince Siganeko said: “Prince Azenathi is still standing as our acting king… we have all the confidence in him. He is the son of Zwelibanzi and is unequivocally the legitimate heir to the throne.”

Chief Mfundo Mtirara, although did not attend the event, said his support for Azenathi as acting king and future king of the nation, was still intact.

But those supporting Mthandeni Dalindyebo labelled the motion to endorse Azenathi as ”mischievous and ill-informed of the custom, traditions and trends of the Kingdom of AbaThembu”. ​