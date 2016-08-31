Gigaba not averse to taking reins from Zuma

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has given his clearest indication he is not averse to the suggestion, from some quarters, that he leads the ANC.

This comes at a time when a succession debate is raging within the ANC, with a strong sentiment that President Jacob Zuma should immediately step down and be succeeded by a younger leader – in line with global and local trends.

Interviewed this week, Gigaba made it clear that while it was not up to him to decide who became the next leader, he was available.

“The ANC doesn’t have a platform for volunteers … ngithi hayi ngiya volontiya ngibe ngumphathi [where you stand up and say, ‘I volunteer to be a leader’],” said Gigaba, standing up from his chair to make his point.

“I think once that discussion [on the next leader] starts, we will look at it. There are serious debates people are raising and I think nobody can dismiss those debates,” he said.

Gigaba called for the “rebirth” of the ANC, warning the party against dismissing the “serious debates” raging within.

The ANC’s conventions dictate that hopefuls may not push themselves forward, and advocates for potential leaders must wait for nominations to be made at branch level.

But this does not stop leaders from openly lobbying or having their lobbyists do the groundwork of selling the name of their preferred candidate to the branches.

Gigaba is among the younger NEC members who have been touted as one of the next top six at the party’s national elective conference in December next year.

Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula is another to have been punted as a potential leader.

Said Gigaba: “I try not to comment on hearsay and rumours. I read them in the papers as you do. It’s not worth it. There are many other people who have been touted.”

Gigaba, a former ANC Youth League president, has also acknowledged there were serious challenges facing the party.

“The movement is facing serious challenges, as is society in general. Looking at those, we need to decide what future we want, how do we want to give rebirth to the ANC.

“Once we have done that we can start looking at the names, so they will match the rebirth effort.

“Let’s agree on principles before we agree on discussing the names, because you will find if you discuss names they may not match the principles that we have to resolve,” Gigaba said.

He made the remarks on the back of the recent local government elections where ANC support dropped to below 60% for the first time since 1994.

The party also lost the key metros of Tshwane, Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay, and had to form a coalition in Ekurhuleni.

The only metros where its majority was outright were Buffalo City, Mangaung and eThekwini.

The ANC Youth League this week called for an early conference to elect new leadership following the party’s poor election performance.

The league’s leaders went so far as to call for the size of the party’s 86-member national executive committee (NEC) to be reduced.

About the early conference, he said: “The discussions haven’t been opened formally in the structures of the ANC. Once they are, we will participate and express an opinion on that. But for now it’s not worth it.”

He refused to be drawn on the youth league’s call for an early conference.

“Ask them. The difference is that I’m a directly elected member of the NEC. They lead an organisation of their own. They’re entitled to an autonomous opinion.”

Other names suggested as possible ANC leaders include Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, African Union Commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, ANC national chairwoman Baleka Mbete and party treasurer Zweli Mkhize.