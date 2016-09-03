EC murder capital

The Eastern Cape is a murderous, dangerous and unruly province, especially out on the roads, but there were some encouraging signs in the police crime statistics for 2015-16, which were released by acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane yesterday.

Nationally, the murder rate increased by 4.9%, with a fifth (19.5%) of the overall killings taking place in the Eastern Cape.

This gives the province the highest number rate (per capita rate) at 52.8 per 100000 people, according to an analysis released by the Institute for Security Studies yesterday.

The national murder rate per 100000 South Africans is 40. This year, the figures were released to general approval of their credibility and overall frankness.

The statistics, however, show there were almost 2000 incidents of public disorder, broken down into 1309 peaceful demonstrations and 661 incidents of so-called “unrest”.

Among the worrying negatives, such as the province having the third highest murder rate in South Africa, were some positives for the Eastern Cape:

A 4.6% decrease in sexual offences from 9224 down by 427 to 8797, combined with a 19.6% improvement in police detective work against sex offenders. However, critics raised the issue of under-reporting distorting these statistics;

Contact crimes also dropped 2%, while nationally these crimes increased by 1%;

Fewer common assaults, down by 3.1% compared with a national increase of 2.2%;

A decrease of 2.4% in serious assaults (GBH), which were reduced by 613 incidents to 24818;

Common robbery was down 1.7% by 3690 incidents;

A 3.5% decrease in aggravated robbery, down by 468 cases to 12777; and

An 18.3% decline in theft of motor vehicles;

Arson attacks declined 13.5%; and

No banks were robbed.

On the extremely negative side, there was a 9.9% increase in the number of murders in the province, up from 3321 to 3649 murders, but the worst was KwaZulu-Natal (3.% up at 3929 slain) and second worst Gauteng (up 4.7%, with 3842 killed).

The Western Cape was close behind the Eastern Cape, with 3224 murdered, which is 1.2% up on the previous year.

Attempted murder in the province was also up by 12% (220) from 1832 to 2052.

Crime on the province’s roads showed dramatic shifts.

There was a startling 90% increase in cash-in-transit heists (nine more from 10 to 19), a 58.8% increase in truck hijacking, up from 34 to 54 incidents, and a 24.3% increase in car hijacking, up from 769 to 956 cases.

The 1.8% decline in home burglaries paled in significance against a 13.4% increase in the harder crime of robbery against homes.

Businesses took strain with commercial crime which rose 11%, but the retail sector enjoyed a 6.5% decrease in shoplifting.

It was a worrying statistic that police reported an increase of 3.1% in cases of illegal possession of firearms and bullets (up by 54 from 1719 to 1773), enough to equip a small army.

The crime detection rate showed a decrease by 0.8% from 24922 to 24711.

Of cheer to farmers was a 4.6% decrease in stock theft.

One statistic which beggars belief is the reduction by 5.7% in the number of crimes involving driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, down 399 from 6946 to 6547.