Hot actress lands lead in TV drama

Award-winning Eastern Cape actress Brenda Ngxoli will play a lead role on e.tv’s upcoming music drama series, Hustle.

Hustle follows the storyline of a has-been music diva, Kitt, played by Ngxoli, who has lost her mojo after a long and successful career.

Kitt had released hit after hit and performed to sold-out crowds on the biggest stages in the 1980s, but now her career has crashed.

That fame is a distant memory, but Kitt is trying hard to make a comeback.

This music drama series is the chronicle of her bid to return to the top of the charts.

However, shaking the “has-been” label proves tougher than she had thought. This is because the modern day music world is very different to the one she ruled in the 1980s.

Speaking to the Saturday Dispatch yesterday, Ngxoli said this was one of the hardest roles she had ever played.

“Any job, duty, task or character that I commit to, I take it extremely seriously. It was not an easy journey and I can safely say it was the hardest ever, but I’m grateful for the opportunity, lessons and blessings the universe has afforded me,” she said.

When Ngxoli is not shooting in the big city of Johannesburg, she spends most of her time at her home village in eNgcobo.

“I’ve been living here fulltime for at least two years now. However, for the past five years I’ve been mostly in and out of Eastern Cape. When I’m in Johannesburg I’d live in a hotel for anything up to six months,” she said.

Although she has been in the industry for a time, Ngxoli said one never stopped learning.

“Like anything and everything in life, one never stops learning and I am no different. Every day, every hour, every second, the universe shows us different images which we learn from – should we be willing to seize the opportunity.

“And I’m always willing to learn new and good things.”

This new show features seasoned actors such as Masello Motana, who plays Kitt’s sister, Zolisa Xaluva, Andile Nebulane, Dineo Ranaka, Lungelo Lubelwana, Mothusi Magano, Carlo Radebe, Angela Sithole, Lethabo Bereng and Mandisa Nduna.

E.tv’s Marlon Davids said they were certain that the epic one-hour drama series would keep viewers intrigued.

“Fireworx Media executed the story amazingly, showcasing Mzansi’s musical talent. Hustle is a bold drama series inspired by real South African tales,” he said.

The new show is directed by Mdantsane’s very own award-winning director, Jahmil Qubeka.

Many will remember him for his controversial 2013 film, Of Good Report.

“The self-assured yet gritty approach to the narrative, coupled with the sheer impact of the talent on screen, makes one sit up and take notice,” Qubeka said.

“I haven’t seen a show like Hustle, for one simple reason – because there isn’t a show like Hustle.”

Hustle makes its debut on e.tv from September 26 at 9.30pm. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za