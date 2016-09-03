Mob kills alleged M’sane rapist

A Mdantsane man suspected of being part of a brutal gang rape of a 29-year-old woman was killed by an angry mob on Thursday.

The 22-year-old man allegedly confessed to the crime before he was stoned to death during a mob justice incident in the township’s NU3.

The stoning comes after his father had allegedly fingered him as a prime suspect.

According to his aunt, Thenjiswa Magalela, NU1 police were chased away by angry residents when they tried to intervene.

Magalela, an eye-witness to the killing, said blood spewed like tap water from her nephew’s head and that boiling water was poured over his genitals.

“The attack was led by four women who used bricks and steel pipes to bludgeon his head.”

Speaking to the Saturday Dispatch yesterday, the rape survivor, who cannot be named, said the suspect had been killed after his father implicated him.

She said the father was apparently fed up with his son’s alleged reign of terror in the neighbourhood and at home.

Police spokesman Nkosikho Mzuku said police were investigating a case of murder.

He said the rape case had only been reported after the man was killed.

No arrests have been made.

“We would like to encourage members of the public to report cases of rape and sexual assault to the police immediately,” Mzuku said.

“Failure and delay in reporting sometimes result in the compromising of crucial evidence.”

Talking about the rape incident, the victim said the attack happened while she was on her way from a popular NU3 tavern, Wine and Dine.

“I left the tavern at 3am with my brother and his girlfriend. Upon arrival at home my boyfriend called asking me to meet him halfway. I walked for a few metres and the next thing I remember I was lying on my back with my face drenching wet.”

The victim gave spine-chilling details of the incident. She temporarily passed out and woke to sounds of two men talking. “I saw two men, one was on top of me and the other was standing.”

She said after the men had left she tried to stand up but her head was too heavy so she crawled back to the road.

“I realised that I was in my neighbourhood, then I saw my boyfriend lying on the street screaming. He couldn’t move as he was injured.”

She screamed for help and a neighbour came and rushed the couple to nearby Cecilia Makiwane Hospital where they were put in the intensive care unit.

Neighbour Sizwe Silimela organised transport to hospital.

“The man was lying naked so I rushed back to my place and took my tracksuit pants and dressed him before loading them into the car.

“Crime is a big problem in this area.”

The boyfriend is still in hospital after sustaining head injuries and bruises to his face.

According to his girlfriend, the 31-year-old man could not even give evidence to the police because he could not recall what had happened. — malibongwed@dispatch.co.za