Hawks squeeze Nene to help nail Gordhan

By TMG Digital -

The Hawks are going all-out to build their case against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan‚ even approaching his predecessor‚ Nhlanhla Nene‚ in a bid to make him a state witness‚ the Sunday Times reported.

The newspaper said it could reveal that Hawks investigators met Nene and his lawyer in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon in a bid to bolster three criminal charges against Gordhan.

Nhanhla Nene
But while senior officials at the Hawks claimed that the meeting resulted in Nene agreeing to testify against his successor‚ a source close to the former minister dismissed this‚ saying the anticorruption unit was “on a fishing expedition“.

Approached for comment on Friday‚ Nene said he was “not at liberty to discuss the meeting” with the Hawks‚ the report said.

