Arson probe in to fire at mayor’s home

    By Sikho Ntshobane

    The mayor of the newly-established Enoch Mgijima municipality, Lindiwe Gunuza-Nkwentsha, escaped serious injury, during the early hours of yesterday when her house was engulfed in flames.

    Arson is suspected and police are investigating.

    Gunuza-Nkwentsha said she and husband, Bubele Nkwentsha, and their four children were asleep when they were woken by a young man kicking on their door, around 3am.

    “At first I thought it was thunder only to realise that someone had kicked at the door saying police had been trying to get into the house without success.”

