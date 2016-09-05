Arson probe in to fire at mayor’s home

The mayor of the newly-established Enoch Mgijima municipality, Lindiwe Gunuza-Nkwentsha, escaped serious injury, during the early hours of yesterday when her house was engulfed in flames.

Arson is suspected and police are investigating.

Gunuza-Nkwentsha said she and husband, Bubele Nkwentsha, and their four children were asleep when they were woken by a young man kicking on their door, around 3am.

“At first I thought it was thunder only to realise that someone had kicked at the door saying police had been trying to get into the house without success.”

For more on this story get a copy of the Daily Dispatch.