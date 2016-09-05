EFF to dismantle and rebuild its structures in the Eastern Cape and KZN

The EFF’s central command team has taken a decision to disband the party’s provincial and regional structures in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Party leader Julius Malema told a media briefing in Johannesburg on Monday that the aim was to rebuild the EFF in those provinces.

“The future of South Africa is in the hands of the EFF‚ this is where South Africa should look to for solutions‚” he said.

“There is no rescue in this country by the ANC‚ the solution is in this party (EFF)‚ which is growing steadily. We building it from the ground.

“Even when you disband Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal is not because the fighters did anything wrong. The constitution of structures in those provinces is such that it will not help you achieve what you want to achieve particularly in 2019‚” he said.

