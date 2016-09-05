Good Samaritan cop fighting for his life in hospital

A Stutterheim policeman is fighting for his life at an East London hospital after he was hit by a speeding vehicle while trying to rescue a little boy from being further crushed by speedsters.

The accident happened on the N6 between Stutterheim and East London on Friday.

According to police reports, the incident happened shortly before midnight near the Kei road intersection towards East London.

Police spokeswoman Siphokazi Mawisa said the warrant officer from the Stutterheim was controlling the flow of traffic when he was hit by a vehicle. “A case of reckless and negligent driving was opened against the driver.”

Mawisa said the officer was in a stable condition at a private hospital in East London.

Meanwhile, a case of culpable homicide was opened against the driver who fatally hit the little boy.

Mawisa could not confirm the identity and the age of the boy who was involved in the accident. “The suspect still has to appear in court before we can release his name.”