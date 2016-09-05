King hair stylists shine at expo

Rubbing shoulders with professional hair gurus from around the country, has educated and boosted the confidence of six hairstylists from King William’s Town.

Among the six, are Vuyokazi Mangali, Amelia (Maki) Mqikela and Jabu Malukeke, who were all afforded the rare opportunity of attending the Professional Beauty Expo for the first time at the weekend.

Hair gurus present at the exhibition and training event included Ginsberg-born Jabu Stone, who has established a franchise for hair products to do dreadlocks and maintain them (dreadlocks), as well as international hair technician, Candice Wyatt of Wyatt Hairdressing, who won the Davines global world styling award in 2010. The international event which draws manufacturers from all over the world, allows hair fundis to exhibit hair products, hair extensions and a variety of beauty products including machinery.

