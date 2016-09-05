The organisers of the #OccupyLuthuliHouse campaign have warned that they are prepared to die for their cause as children of the African National Congress.

On Sunday‚ a hastily-summoned media briefing was held at a hotel in the Johannesburg city centre confirming that the protest will go ahead as planned despite reports of threats that some will come to defend Luthuli House.

“Let it be known that we are children of the ANC. Whatever is sanctioned tomorrow‚ it will be in their hands. We are children of the ANC‚ should we die tomorrow‚ it will be at hands of the ANC‚” said Gugu Ndima‚ one of the organisers.

Former University of Witwatersrand SRC president Mcebo Dlamini said the protest would be a test for the leadership of the ANC.

“It is a test to the current ANC leadership if they still have moral ground…They must prove to themselves that they are pigs that eat their own children. We are members of the ANC. We are children of the ANC. We are not protesting to the Democratic Alliance. We are going to our parents. Why should you be killed when you are going home…The ANC always says if you have grievances‚ the doors are opened at Luthuli House‚” Dlamini said.

Among the demands to be submitted at Luthuli House are the following:

President Jacob Zuma should be immediately recalled as the president of the republic;

all national executive committee (NEC) members should resign;

ANC stalwarts lead the party to a consultative conference by December 2016; and

disbanding of the Fees Commission as it undermines the conference resolutions of free quality education.

Dlamini said there was nothing worse that the organisers could expect on Monday as the country was facing its worse crisis ever.

“What more could we be scared of now after what has been happening in the country? What is worse than what is happening to us now? We can’t afford to be silent anymore. We can’t allow the country to degenerate to a level of a failed state….those that are in leadership now what is left of them is to eat and die…Our children and us will bear the consequences of what those in leadership are doing now‚” he added.