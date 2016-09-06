    Families live in fear after homes burnt in protests over councillor

    By Lulamile Feni -

    Four homesteads belonging to ANC members in the Alfred Nzo district were torched at the weekend in post-election violence.

    VILLAGE FURY: Six houses in four homesteads, in Nowalala village near Ntabankulu were torched and people left homeless after violence erupted over a councillor. Three schools have been closed since August 9 by the angry villagers demanding the ANC respond to their grievances and change the current councillor whom they said was not their favourite Picture: LULAMILE FENI
    Several families from Nowalala village on the outskirts of Ntabankulu are now living in fear after fighting broke out over Ntabankulu ward 4 councillor Zwelixolile Makhosonke.

    Hundreds of protesting residents said they instead wanted candidate Gladys Nomvuyo Makwabaza to be their councillor and those believed to be supporting Makhosonke have been targeted.

