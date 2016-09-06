Families live in fear after homes burnt in protests over councillor

Four homesteads belonging to ANC members in the Alfred Nzo district were torched at the weekend in post-election violence.

Several families from Nowalala village on the outskirts of Ntabankulu are now living in fear after fighting broke out over Ntabankulu ward 4 councillor Zwelixolile Makhosonke.

Hundreds of protesting residents said they instead wanted candidate Gladys Nomvuyo Makwabaza to be their councillor and those believed to be supporting Makhosonke have been targeted.

For more on this story get a copy of the Daily Dispatch.