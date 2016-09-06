World-acclaimed Faku to blow EL jazz fans away

By Poliswa Plaatjie -

Well-known jazz composer Feya Faku will be bringing his jazzy tunes to the Eastern Cape this week, as part of a national tour.

SILVER SOUNDS: Feya Faku plays at the three-day Charity Jazz Concert in Port Elizabeth last year. He will be performing in East London again at the Steve Biko Centre in Ginsberg on Friday, and on Saturday at the Eastern Cape Audio Visual Centre, as part of a national tour. He will be accompanied by Dominic Elgie andhisband Picture: SAM MAJELA
The weekend of jazz kicks off at the Steve Biko Centre in Ginsberg on Friday, and on Saturday Faku will play at the Eastern Cape Audio Visual Centre (ECAVC).

The Port Elizabeth musician made a name for himself both nationally and internationally and has worked with world-renowned musicians such as Dave Young, Gustavo Begalli, Larry Ridley, Colin Vallon, Frederic Ljungkvist and Paul Hanmmer.

