World-acclaimed Faku to blow EL jazz fans away

Well-known jazz composer Feya Faku will be bringing his jazzy tunes to the Eastern Cape this week, as part of a national tour.

The weekend of jazz kicks off at the Steve Biko Centre in Ginsberg on Friday, and on Saturday Faku will play at the Eastern Cape Audio Visual Centre (ECAVC).

The Port Elizabeth musician made a name for himself both nationally and internationally and has worked with world-renowned musicians such as Dave Young, Gustavo Begalli, Larry Ridley, Colin Vallon, Frederic Ljungkvist and Paul Hanmmer.

For more on this story get a copy of the Daily Dispatch