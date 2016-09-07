Eastern Cape PEC calls for national ANC consultative conference

The Eastern Cape ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) has for the first time after the local government elections voiced their stan​ce calling for the party to convene a National Consultative Congress.

The call follows an intense special PEC meeting held at the party’s provincial headquarters in King William’s Town on Monday.

In a statement this morning, ANC provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane said the party urgently needed to engage in a “robust introspection”. He said that the party needed to courageously embark on bold strategies to accelerate organisational renewal.

“In this regard, the PEC resolved to lobby for the convening of a National Consultative Conference,composed of the cadres of the movement in the veterans, alliance and different sectors of society in the communities. The PEC conceived that the Consultative Conference must be seen as a moment of self-reflection and self-correction towards galvanising the ANC into a stronger liberation force of the people,” Mabuyane said.

In a veiled reference to the party’s national executive committee Mabuyane said that even though PEC reaffirmed the NEC decision to take collective responsibility for its weaknesses and shortcomings, the PEC also acknowledged individual actions of party leaders also taint the name and image of the party.

“It is therefore against this particular backdrop that the PEC appeal to those in leadership positions to decisively tap into their consciousness in order to redeem the credibility and integrity crisis of the movement,” he said.

This comes just days after the ANC Youth League in the province called for a review of the party’s retirement policy. During its PEC meeting last week, the league’s branches also called on President Jacob Zuma to step down.